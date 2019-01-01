Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Dividends

Franco-Nevada issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Franco-Nevada generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Franco-Nevada ($FNV) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Franco-Nevada (FNV) shares by June 16, 2022
The next dividend for Franco-Nevada (FNV) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.32
The most current yield for Franco-Nevada (FNV) is 0.84% and is payable next on June 30, 2022
