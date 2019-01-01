Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.930
Quarterly Revenue
$338.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$338.8M
Earnings History
Franco-Nevada Questions & Answers
When is Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reporting earnings?
Franco-Nevada (FNV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
What were Franco-Nevada’s (NYSE:FNV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $163.6M, which beat the estimate of $159.3M.
