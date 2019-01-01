Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a nonbank financial services company. Its objective is to tear down barriers, lower costs, and increase the opportunities for homeownership and affordable rental housing for all Americans. The company operates in the secondary mortgage market by purchasing mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, from mortgage market institutions, such as commercial banks, savings and loan associations, mortgage banking companies, securities dealers, and other investors. It has two business segments namely Single-Family and Multifamily. Most of the revenue is derived from the Single-Family segment.