Federal National Mortgage
(OTCQB:FNMA)
0.75
00
At close: May 27
0.69
-0.0600[-8.00%]
PreMarket: 9:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.56 - 3.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.2B / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap868.6M
P/E113.79
50d Avg. Price0.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Federal National Mortgage (OTC:FNMA), Dividends

Federal National Mortgage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Federal National Mortgage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 18, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Federal National Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal National Mortgage. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 29, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal National Mortgage (FNMA). The last dividend payout was on August 29, 2008 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal National Mortgage (FNMA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 29, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB:FNMA)?
A

Federal National Mortgage has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) was $0.05 and was paid out next on August 29, 2008.

