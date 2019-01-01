QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.85/5.20%
52 Wk
29.94 - 43.21
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
60.05
Open
-
P/E
12.4
EPS
0.78
Shares
60M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages. Most mortgages originated by First National are funded either by placement with institutional investors or through securitization conduits, in each case with retained servicing. In general, originations are allocated from one funding source to another depending on market conditions and strategic considerations related to maintaining diversified funding sources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First National Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National Financial (FNLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National Financial (OTCPK: FNLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First National Financial's (FNLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First National Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First National Financial (FNLIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for First National Financial (OTCPK: FNLIF) was reported by TD Securities on February 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting FNLIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First National Financial (FNLIF)?

A

The stock price for First National Financial (OTCPK: FNLIF) is $35.48 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First National Financial (FNLIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF) reporting earnings?

A

First National Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First National Financial (FNLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First National Financial (FNLIF) operate in?

A

First National Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.