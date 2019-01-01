First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages. Most mortgages originated by First National are funded either by placement with institutional investors or through securitization conduits, in each case with retained servicing. In general, originations are allocated from one funding source to another depending on market conditions and strategic considerations related to maintaining diversified funding sources.