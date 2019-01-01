First National Financial (OTC:FNLIF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First National Financial
First National Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First National Financial (OTCPK: FNLIF) was reported by TD Securities on February 27, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting FNLIF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First National Financial (OTCPK: FNLIF) was provided by TD Securities, and First National Financial upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First National Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First National Financial was filed on February 27, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 27, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First National Financial (FNLIF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $29.00 to $32.00. The current price First National Financial (FNLIF) is trading at is $29.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.