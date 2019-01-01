ñol

First National Financial
(OTCPK:FNLIF)
28.24
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26 - 42.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 60M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E11.28
50d Avg. Price29.89
Div / Yield1.82/6.45%
Payout Ratio72.56
EPS0.88
Total Float-

First National Financial (OTC:FNLIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First National Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$147M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First National Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First National Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First National Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First National Financial (OTCPK:FNLIF)?
A

There are no earnings for First National Financial

Q
What were First National Financial’s (OTCPK:FNLIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First National Financial

