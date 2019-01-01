ñol

Fraser and Neave
(OTCPK:FNEVY)
4.82
00
At close: Apr 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.82 - 5.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 290.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E15.73
50d Avg. Price4.82
Div / Yield0.18/3.81%
Payout Ratio59.36
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Fraser and Neave (OTC:FNEVY), Dividends

Fraser and Neave issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fraser and Neave generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 4, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fraser and Neave Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fraser and Neave (FNEVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fraser and Neave. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on March 8, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Fraser and Neave (FNEVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fraser and Neave (FNEVY). The last dividend payout was on March 8, 2013 and was $0.45

Q
How much per share is the next Fraser and Neave (FNEVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fraser and Neave (FNEVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on March 8, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fraser and Neave (OTCPK:FNEVY)?
A

Fraser and Neave has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fraser and Neave (FNEVY) was $0.45 and was paid out next on March 8, 2013.

