Fraser and Neave is a Singapore-based company that operates through four segments: dairies, beverages, publishing and printing industries, and others. The dairies segment generates the majority of total revenue by manufacturing, marketing, and selling dairy products. The beverages segment is the second- largest contributor to total revenue through the production and selling of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. The publishing and printing business operates through a network of offices, printing plants, and distributors. The company mainly operates in East and Southeast Asia, with the majority of revenue generated in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.