QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Farmhouse Inc is a platform provider to the regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub social network platform, which allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. It serves a wide range of areas within the professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Farmhouse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmhouse (FMHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmhouse (OTCQB: FMHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmhouse's (FMHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmhouse.

Q

What is the target price for Farmhouse (FMHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmhouse

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmhouse (FMHS)?

A

The stock price for Farmhouse (OTCQB: FMHS) is $0.801 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:03:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmhouse (FMHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmhouse.

Q

When is Farmhouse (OTCQB:FMHS) reporting earnings?

A

Farmhouse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmhouse (FMHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmhouse.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmhouse (FMHS) operate in?

A

Farmhouse is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.