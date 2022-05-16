Farmhouse Partners With Urbana To Feature Bored Ape Yacht Club #2186 Cannabis Strain

Farmhouse Inc. FMHS entered into a partnership with Urbana to place the "Oro Blanco" Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #2186 strain on shelves at both San Francisco locations: 4811 Geary Blvd. and 33 29th Street.

The partnership is part of the company's expansion strategy that connects the NFT community with established cannabis brands. In partnership with Urbana, the company will lead the development of a destination dispensary that integrates NFT culture with premium products, starting with the BAYC #2186 Oro Blanco strain.

Oro Blanco is the face of a new cannabis brand on behalf of Ape-In Productions, an entertainment company and virtual community. AIP is injecting the excitement of music fandom into the BAYC universe by developing NFTs such as BAYC into popular music artists in the metaverse.

"Our partnerships with Urbana and Ape-In Productions are the first step in creating a new ecosystem that combines cannabis and NFT culture. Urbana's dispensaries combined with our network and Oro Blanco's brand will push the future of NFT enabled retail experiences," stated Evan Horowitz, CEO of Farmhouse.

The partnership represents the company's ability to merge physical cannabis brands with digital assets and virtual communities.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash