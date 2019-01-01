Federal Home Loan (OTC:FMCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Federal Home Loan
Federal Home Loan Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCC) was reported by Odeon Capital on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting FMCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 198.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCC) was provided by Odeon Capital, and Federal Home Loan upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Federal Home Loan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Federal Home Loan was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Federal Home Loan (FMCC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.50 to $2.00. The current price Federal Home Loan (FMCC) is trading at is $0.67, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.