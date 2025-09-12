Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Flux Power Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Analysts expect the Vista, California-based company to report quarterly loss at 8 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 16 cents per share. Flux Power is projected to report quarterly revenue of $16.47 million, compared to $13.23 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 21, Flux Power secured $1.2 million+ additional order from a major North American airline.

Flux Power shares rose 6.5% to close at $1.80 on Thursday.

HC Wainright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15 to $8 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Maxim Group analyst Matthew Galinko maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $6 to $4 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $10 to $7 on May 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

