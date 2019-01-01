QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fleetwood Bank Corp provides personal and business banking services. It offers banking products such as savings account, loans and mortgages, cash management services, bill payments, and online banking services.

Fleetwood Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fleetwood Bank (FLEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fleetwood Bank (OTCPK: FLEW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fleetwood Bank's (FLEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fleetwood Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Fleetwood Bank (FLEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fleetwood Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Fleetwood Bank (FLEW)?

A

The stock price for Fleetwood Bank (OTCPK: FLEW) is $82 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fleetwood Bank (FLEW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Fleetwood Bank (OTCPK:FLEW) reporting earnings?

A

Fleetwood Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fleetwood Bank (FLEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fleetwood Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Fleetwood Bank (FLEW) operate in?

A

Fleetwood Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.