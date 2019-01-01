Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$802K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$802K
Earnings History
Homology Medicines Questions & Answers
When is Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) reporting earnings?
Homology Medicines (FIXX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.51, which missed the estimate of $-0.45.
What were Homology Medicines’s (NASDAQ:FIXX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $980K, which beat the estimate of $780K.
