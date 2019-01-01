ñol

Angel Oak Financial
(NYSE:FINS)
14.94
0.07[0.47%]
At close: May 27
13.94
-1.00[-6.69%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.16 - 18.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 37.4K
Mkt Cap303.4M
P/E13.52
50d Avg. Price15.25
Div / Yield1.3/8.76%
Payout Ratio118.36
EPS-
Total Float-

Angel Oak Financial (NYSE:FINS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Angel Oak Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Angel Oak Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Angel Oak Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Angel Oak Financial (NYSE:FINS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Angel Oak Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Angel Oak Financial (NYSE:FINS)?
A

There are no earnings for Angel Oak Financial

Q
What were Angel Oak Financial’s (NYSE:FINS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Angel Oak Financial

