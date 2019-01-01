ñol

First Trust Energy Infra
(NYSE:FIF)
15.80
0.20[1.28%]
At close: May 27
15.63
-0.1700[-1.08%]
After Hours: 8:12AM EDT
Day High/Low15.52 - 15.89
52 Week High/Low12.52 - 15.98
Open / Close15.52 / 15.81
Float / Outstanding10M / 16.5M
Vol / Avg.50.4K / 61K
Mkt Cap260.8M
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price14.94
Div / Yield0.75/4.74%
Payout Ratio26.41
EPS-
Total Float10M

First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF), Dividends

First Trust Energy Infra issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust Energy Infra generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.75

Last Dividend

May 3

Next Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust Energy Infra Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Trust Energy Infra ($FIF) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF)?
A

The most current yield for First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) is 5.03% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

