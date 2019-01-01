ñol

First Hartford
(OTCPK:FHRT)
7.05
0.05[0.71%]
At close: May 27

First Hartford (OTC:FHRT), Dividends

First Hartford issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Hartford generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 16, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Hartford Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Hartford (FHRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Hartford. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 30, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own First Hartford (FHRT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Hartford (FHRT). The last dividend payout was on June 30, 2006 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next First Hartford (FHRT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Hartford (FHRT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 30, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Hartford (OTCPK:FHRT)?
A

First Hartford has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Hartford (FHRT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 30, 2006.

