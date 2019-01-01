QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
First Hartford Corp is real estate company. The company is engaged in the purchase, development, ownership, management, and sale of real estate. It is engaged in two business segments namely Real Estate Operations and Fee for Service. The company generates maximum revenue from Real Estate Operations segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Hartford Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Hartford (FHRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Hartford (OTCPK: FHRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Hartford's (FHRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Hartford.

Q

What is the target price for First Hartford (FHRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Hartford

Q

Current Stock Price for First Hartford (FHRT)?

A

The stock price for First Hartford (OTCPK: FHRT) is $7.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:42:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Hartford (FHRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2006 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2006.

Q

When is First Hartford (OTCPK:FHRT) reporting earnings?

A

First Hartford does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Hartford (FHRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Hartford.

Q

What sector and industry does First Hartford (FHRT) operate in?

A

First Hartford is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.