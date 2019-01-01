ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Hartford
(OTCPK:FHRT)
7.05
0.05[0.71%]
At close: May 27

First Hartford (OTC:FHRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Hartford reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jul 31)

$27.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Hartford using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Hartford Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Hartford (OTCPK:FHRT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Hartford

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Hartford (OTCPK:FHRT)?
A

There are no earnings for First Hartford

Q
What were First Hartford’s (OTCPK:FHRT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Hartford

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.