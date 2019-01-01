ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Guaranty Bancshares
(NASDAQ:FGBI)
29.51
0.72[2.50%]
At close: May 27
29.51
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low28.75 - 29.58
52 Week High/Low18.13 - 29.58
Open / Close28.98 / 29.51
Float / Outstanding6.2M / 10.7M
Vol / Avg.29.8K / 19.1K
Mkt Cap316.3M
P/E11.35
50d Avg. Price25.21
Div / Yield0.64/2.17%
Payout Ratio23.5
EPS0.65
Total Float6.2M

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI), Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Guaranty Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.06%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Guaranty Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Guaranty Bancshares ($FGBI) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)?
A

The most current yield for First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is 2.29% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.