First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FGBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and First Guaranty Bancshares downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Guaranty Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Guaranty Bancshares was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is trading at is $26.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
