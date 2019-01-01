First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$26.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Guaranty Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
First Guaranty Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) reporting earnings?
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were First Guaranty Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:FGBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $14.8M, which beat the estimate of $13M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.