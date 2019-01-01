ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flaherty & Crumrine
(NYSE:FFC)
18.27
0.16[0.88%]
At close: May 27
18.18
-0.0900[-0.49%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT
Day High/Low18.1 - 18.36
52 Week High/Low17.5 - 23.4
Open / Close18.1 / 18.28
Float / Outstanding- / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.173.3K / 118.2K
Mkt Cap865.1M
P/E11.08
50d Avg. Price18.69
Div / Yield1.43/7.81%
Payout Ratio92.76
EPS-
Total Float-

Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC), Dividends

Flaherty & Crumrine issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flaherty & Crumrine generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.57%

Annual Dividend

$1.428

Last Dividend

May 23

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flaherty & Crumrine Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC)?
A

The most current yield for Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) is 7.57% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.