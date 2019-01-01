ñol

First Trust MLP
(NYSE:FEI)
8.555
0.065[0.77%]
At close: May 27
8.22
-0.3350[-3.92%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.45 - 8.59
52 Week High/Low6.76 - 8.81
Open / Close8.51 / 8.56
Float / Outstanding26.4M / 45.2M
Vol / Avg.312.3K / 206.2K
Mkt Cap386.9M
P/E3.21
50d Avg. Price8.17
Div / Yield0.6/7.01%
Payout Ratio22.47
EPS-
Total Float26.4M

First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI), Dividends

First Trust MLP issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust MLP generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.98%

Annual Dividend

$0.6000

Last Dividend

May 3

Next Dividend

Jul 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust MLP Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust MLP (FEI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Trust MLP (FEI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Trust MLP ($FEI) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Trust MLP (FEI) shares by July 5, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Trust MLP (FEI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Trust MLP (FEI) will be on July 1, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI)?
A

The most current yield for First Trust MLP (FEI) is 6.98% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

