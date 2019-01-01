QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.75 - 65.75
Mkt Cap
322.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.75
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Feintool International Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company providing fine blanking systems and producing ready-to-install fine blanking & forming components for the automobile industry. It carries its operations in two segments namely Fineblanking technology and System Parts. The majority of its revenue comes from System Parts segment, which develops, manufactures and sells system components and assemblies using fine blanking technology. Its operations are carried in Europe, Japan, China and U.S. Major sales comes from Europe excluding Switzerland.

Analyst Ratings

Feintool International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Feintool International (FEIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Feintool International (OTCPK: FEIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Feintool International's (FEIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Feintool International.

Q

What is the target price for Feintool International (FEIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Feintool International

Q

Current Stock Price for Feintool International (FEIOF)?

A

The stock price for Feintool International (OTCPK: FEIOF) is $65.75 last updated Thu Jun 17 2021 15:44:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Feintool International (FEIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Feintool International.

Q

When is Feintool International (OTCPK:FEIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Feintool International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Feintool International (FEIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Feintool International.

Q

What sector and industry does Feintool International (FEIOF) operate in?

A

Feintool International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.