Feintool International Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company providing fine blanking systems and producing ready-to-install fine blanking & forming components for the automobile industry. It carries its operations in two segments namely Fineblanking technology and System Parts. The majority of its revenue comes from System Parts segment, which develops, manufactures and sells system components and assemblies using fine blanking technology. Its operations are carried in Europe, Japan, China and U.S. Major sales comes from Europe excluding Switzerland.