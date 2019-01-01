QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Findit Inc focuses on the development of Internet based Web products to increase brand awareness of privately held and public companies. It is the only networking platform that allows users to share, tweet, pin Findit posts to other social networking platforms. It offers a range of online marketing services, including Web development, press release distribution, and social media marketing.

Findit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Findit (FDIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Findit (OTCPK: FDIT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Findit's (FDIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Findit.

Q

What is the target price for Findit (FDIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Findit

Q

Current Stock Price for Findit (FDIT)?

A

The stock price for Findit (OTCPK: FDIT) is $0.0195 last updated Today at 8:50:33 PM.

Q

Does Findit (FDIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Findit.

Q

When is Findit (OTCPK:FDIT) reporting earnings?

A

Findit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Findit (FDIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Findit.

Q

What sector and industry does Findit (FDIT) operate in?

A

Findit is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.