First Bancorp of Indiana (OTC:FBPI), Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Bancorp of Indiana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 15, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2018 and was $0.16
There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 15, 2018
First Bancorp of Indiana has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 15, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.