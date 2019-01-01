ñol

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTC:FBPI), Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Bancorp of Indiana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.02%

Annual Dividend

$0.62

Last Dividend

May 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Bancorp of Indiana Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2018 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCPK:FBPI)?
A

First Bancorp of Indiana has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 15, 2018.

