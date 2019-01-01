QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bancorp of Indiana Inc is a banking company. It provides full banking services and generates commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, and receives deposits from customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts (IRA); certificates of deposit; and commercial checking, community first checking, and small business checking accounts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Bancorp of Indiana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCPK: FBPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bancorp of Indiana's (FBPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bancorp of Indiana.

Q

What is the target price for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bancorp of Indiana

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI)?

A

The stock price for First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCPK: FBPI) is $21 last updated Today at 8:53:55 PM.

Q

Does First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2018.

Q

When is First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCPK:FBPI) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancorp of Indiana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp of Indiana.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI) operate in?

A

First Bancorp of Indiana is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.