Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/191.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
390.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Media Central Corp Inc is an independent and alternative media company. It acquires and develops high-quality publishing assets. The brands covered by the company are Now, The Georgia Straight and CannCentral.com. The group generates its revenue streams primarily from advertising to its customers. The group has a business presence in the US and Canada, of which key revenue is derived from Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Media Central Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Media Central (FBOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Media Central (OTCPK: FBOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Media Central's (FBOP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Media Central.

Q

What is the target price for Media Central (FBOP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Media Central

Q

Current Stock Price for Media Central (FBOP)?

A

The stock price for Media Central (OTCPK: FBOP) is $0.0077 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 19:43:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Media Central (FBOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media Central.

Q

When is Media Central (OTCPK:FBOP) reporting earnings?

A

Media Central does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Media Central (FBOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Media Central.

Q

What sector and industry does Media Central (FBOP) operate in?

A

Media Central is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.