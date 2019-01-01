ñol

Media Central
(OTCPK:FBOP)
0.003
00
At close: Apr 13
0.002
-0.001[-33.33%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 390.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 63.7K
Mkt Cap1.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Media Central (OTC:FBOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Media Central reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$613K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Media Central using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Media Central Questions & Answers

Q
When is Media Central (OTCPK:FBOP) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Media Central

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Media Central (OTCPK:FBOP)?
A

There are no earnings for Media Central

Q
What were Media Central’s (OTCPK:FBOP) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Media Central

