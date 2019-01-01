First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.030
Quarterly Revenue
$96.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$95.3M
Earnings History
First Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) reporting earnings?
First Bancorp (FBNC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.43.
What were First Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBNC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $51.8M, which beat the estimate of $51.1M.
