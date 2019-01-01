|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.620
|1.690
|0.0700
|REV
|182.650M
|181.000M
|-1.650M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flagstar Bancorp’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC), Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and New York Community (NYSE:NYCB).
The latest price target for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) was reported by Raymond James on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) is $44.51 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Flagstar Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flagstar Bancorp.
Flagstar Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.