Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM), Dividends

Farmer Bros issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Farmer Bros generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Farmer Bros. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on February 14, 2011.
