Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) was reported by Roth Capital on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting FARM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) was provided by Roth Capital, and Farmer Bros upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Farmer Bros, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Farmer Bros was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Farmer Bros (FARM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $14.00. The current price Farmer Bros (FARM) is trading at is $4.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
