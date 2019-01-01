Exmar NV is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier. It provides industrial marine and energy logistical solutions for transport, regasification and liquefaction within the oil and gas industry. The company has three reportable segments: Shipping, Infrastructure and Supporting services. The activities in the shipping segment include the transportation of liquefied gas products such as Liquid Petroleum Gas, anhydrous ammonia and petrochemical gases; The infrastructure segment includes LNG infrastructure and Offshore and the segment supporting services include the specialized supporting services such as ship management services and travel agency services.