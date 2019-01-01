QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
57.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Exmar NV is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier. It provides industrial marine and energy logistical solutions for transport, regasification and liquefaction within the oil and gas industry. The company has three reportable segments: Shipping, Infrastructure and Supporting services. The activities in the shipping segment include the transportation of liquefied gas products such as Liquid Petroleum Gas, anhydrous ammonia and petrochemical gases; The infrastructure segment includes LNG infrastructure and Offshore and the segment supporting services include the specialized supporting services such as ship management services and travel agency services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exmar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exmar (EXMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exmar (OTCPK: EXMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exmar's (EXMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exmar.

Q

What is the target price for Exmar (EXMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exmar

Q

Current Stock Price for Exmar (EXMRF)?

A

The stock price for Exmar (OTCPK: EXMRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exmar (EXMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exmar.

Q

When is Exmar (OTCPK:EXMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Exmar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exmar (EXMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exmar.

Q

What sector and industry does Exmar (EXMRF) operate in?

A

Exmar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.