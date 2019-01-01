EXCO Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its operations include the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. These activities take place in the company's onshore oilfields within the United States, and focus on shale resource plays. Its fields are located in key oil and gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana, and the Appalachian region. The Louisiana and Texas operations are the most productive fields. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from natural gas, with a smaller portion coming from oil.