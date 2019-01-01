QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
EXCO Resources Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its operations include the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. These activities take place in the company's onshore oilfields within the United States, and focus on shale resource plays. Its fields are located in key oil and gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana, and the Appalachian region. The Louisiana and Texas operations are the most productive fields. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from natural gas, with a smaller portion coming from oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EXCO Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EXCO Resources (EXCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EXCO Resources (OTCEM: EXCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EXCO Resources's (EXCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EXCO Resources.

Q

What is the target price for EXCO Resources (EXCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EXCO Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for EXCO Resources (EXCE)?

A

The stock price for EXCO Resources (OTCEM: EXCE) is $6 last updated Today at 6:21:26 PM.

Q

Does EXCO Resources (EXCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EXCO Resources.

Q

When is EXCO Resources (OTCEM:EXCE) reporting earnings?

A

EXCO Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EXCO Resources (EXCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EXCO Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does EXCO Resources (EXCE) operate in?

A

EXCO Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.