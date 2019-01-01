Environmental Service Professionals Inc is in the moisture inspection/indoor air quality industry. ESP owns and operates a comprehensive suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. ESP offers various inspection services that include energy/efficiency audits for home and commercial property, focused on indoor air quality inspections for toxins including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants that have an acute and chronic negative impact on the indoor environment and occupant health.