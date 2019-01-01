QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Environmental Service Professionals Inc is in the moisture inspection/indoor air quality industry. ESP owns and operates a comprehensive suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. ESP offers various inspection services that include energy/efficiency audits for home and commercial property, focused on indoor air quality inspections for toxins including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants that have an acute and chronic negative impact on the indoor environment and occupant health.

Environmental Service Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Environmental Service (EVSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Environmental Service (OTCEM: EVSP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Environmental Service's (EVSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Environmental Service.

Q

What is the target price for Environmental Service (EVSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Environmental Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Environmental Service (EVSP)?

A

The stock price for Environmental Service (OTCEM: EVSP) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 18:11:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Environmental Service (EVSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 21, 1999.

Q

When is Environmental Service (OTCEM:EVSP) reporting earnings?

A

Environmental Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Environmental Service (EVSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Environmental Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Environmental Service (EVSP) operate in?

A

Environmental Service is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.