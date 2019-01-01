Everlert Inc through its wholly owned subsidiaries operates in the entertainment and real estate industry in the United States. On the entertainment side, it provides strategic management services for entertainment-related projects such as films, television, music, and digital media. These projects are based on unique intellectual properties that are licensed or are joint ventures with the company and are developed through industry relationships with celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment. While in the real estate side, along with the consultation of property owners the firm evaluates development strategies and possible sources of project financing in the form of structured financing.