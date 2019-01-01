QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Everlert Inc through its wholly owned subsidiaries operates in the entertainment and real estate industry in the United States. On the entertainment side, it provides strategic management services for entertainment-related projects such as films, television, music, and digital media. These projects are based on unique intellectual properties that are licensed or are joint ventures with the company and are developed through industry relationships with celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment. While in the real estate side, along with the consultation of property owners the firm evaluates development strategies and possible sources of project financing in the form of structured financing.

Everlert Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Everlert (EVLI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Everlert (OTCPK: EVLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Everlert's (EVLI) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Everlert.

What is the target price for Everlert (EVLI) stock?

There is no analysis for Everlert

Current Stock Price for Everlert (EVLI)?

The stock price for Everlert (OTCPK: EVLI) is $0.00695 last updated Today at 8:53:00 PM.

Does Everlert (EVLI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Everlert.

When is Everlert (OTCPK:EVLI) reporting earnings?

Everlert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Everlert (EVLI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Everlert.

What sector and industry does Everlert (EVLI) operate in?

Everlert is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.