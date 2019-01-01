QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:23AM
Evergreen Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evergreen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evergreen (EVGRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evergreen (NASDAQ: EVGRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evergreen's (EVGRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evergreen.

Q

What is the target price for Evergreen (EVGRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evergreen

Q

Current Stock Price for Evergreen (EVGRU)?

A

The stock price for Evergreen (NASDAQ: EVGRU) is $9.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evergreen (EVGRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evergreen.

Q

When is Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) reporting earnings?

A

Evergreen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evergreen (EVGRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evergreen.

Q

What sector and industry does Evergreen (EVGRU) operate in?

A

Evergreen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.