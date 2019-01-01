Eurazeo SE is an investment holding company operating as a conglomerate of four private equity segments. The company makes investments across a diverse array of industries and asset sizes, mostly in Europe. Eurazeo Capital, the company's greatest revenue contributor, makes investments in medium and large-sized companies above a certain asset threshold. Its other divisions consist of investments in small- and medium-sized companies, provide growth capital to smaller-sized enterprises, and make investments in real assets. The company is increasingly expanding into the Chinese, Brazilian, and American markets. Eurazeo measures performance by changes in net asset value.