There is no Press for this Ticker
Eurazeo SE is an investment holding company operating as a conglomerate of four private equity segments. The company makes investments across a diverse array of industries and asset sizes, mostly in Europe. Eurazeo Capital, the company's greatest revenue contributor, makes investments in medium and large-sized companies above a certain asset threshold. Its other divisions consist of investments in small- and medium-sized companies, provide growth capital to smaller-sized enterprises, and make investments in real assets. The company is increasingly expanding into the Chinese, Brazilian, and American markets. Eurazeo measures performance by changes in net asset value.

Eurazeo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurazeo (EUZOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurazeo (OTCPK: EUZOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eurazeo's (EUZOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurazeo.

Q

What is the target price for Eurazeo (EUZOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurazeo

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurazeo (EUZOF)?

A

The stock price for Eurazeo (OTCPK: EUZOF) is $79.908946 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 18:15:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eurazeo (EUZOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurazeo.

Q

When is Eurazeo (OTCPK:EUZOF) reporting earnings?

A

Eurazeo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurazeo (EUZOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurazeo.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurazeo (EUZOF) operate in?

A

Eurazeo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.