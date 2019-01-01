|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eurocastle Investment (OTCGM: EUIVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eurocastle Investment.
There is no analysis for Eurocastle Investment
The stock price for Eurocastle Investment (OTCGM: EUIVF) is $8.33 last updated Mon Jan 06 2020 17:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Eurocastle Investment.
Eurocastle Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eurocastle Investment.
Eurocastle Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.