Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
15.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eurocastle Investment Ltd is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. It focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. Geographically, the group operating segment being Europe.

Eurocastle Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurocastle Investment (OTCGM: EUIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eurocastle Investment's (EUIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurocastle Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurocastle Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF)?

A

The stock price for Eurocastle Investment (OTCGM: EUIVF) is $8.33 last updated Mon Jan 06 2020 17:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurocastle Investment.

Q

When is Eurocastle Investment (OTCGM:EUIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Eurocastle Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurocastle Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurocastle Investment (EUIVF) operate in?

A

Eurocastle Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.