Range
1.72 - 1.78
Vol / Avg.
98.4K/287.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 3.88
Mkt Cap
82.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Its products candidate includes Zoliflodacin, ETX0282CPDP, and NBP program.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Entasis Therapeutics Hldg's (ETTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) was reported by BMO Capital on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ETTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 302.30% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX)?

A

The stock price for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) is $1.74 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg.

Q

When is Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) reporting earnings?

A

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (ETTX) operate in?

A

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.