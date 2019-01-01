QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.75/2.70%
52 Wk
27.85 - 36.5
Mkt Cap
19.7B
Payout Ratio
98.41
Open
-
P/E
20.05
EPS
3.9
Shares
702.3M
Outstanding
Essity AB is a health and hygiene company. The company operates in three segments: personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene. Essity's products span baby care, feminine care, toilet paper, facial tissue, and wet wipes categories, as well as hand soap, hand sanitizers, and dispensers for institutional customers. Essity generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Essity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Essity (ETTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essity (OTCGM: ETTYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essity's (ETTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essity.

Q

What is the target price for Essity (ETTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Essity

Q

Current Stock Price for Essity (ETTYF)?

A

The stock price for Essity (OTCGM: ETTYF) is $28 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:01:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Essity (ETTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Essity.

Q

When is Essity (OTCGM:ETTYF) reporting earnings?

A

Essity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essity (ETTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essity.

Q

What sector and industry does Essity (ETTYF) operate in?

A

Essity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.