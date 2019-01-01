QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.6/0.27%
52 Wk
225.29 - 417.82
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
20.87
Open
-
P/E
83.15
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Esker SA is a software publishing company. It is a publisher of document dematerialization solutions. The company's customers use licensed or on-demand solutions to increase the profitability, productivity, and visibility of their document processes such as Order-to-Cash and Purchase-to-Pay and the dissemination of documents. It provides services in three groups namely Customer Cycle consisting of customer orders, customer invoices and customer relationship management recovery; Supplier Cycle consisting of purchase orders, and supplier invoices; and Dissemination of Documents consisting of courier services, and fax services. The company's products include Esker on Demand, FlyDoc, TermSync, Esker DeliveryWare, Esker Fax, and Terminal emulation.

Esker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esker (ESKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esker (OTCQX: ESKEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Esker's (ESKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Esker.

Q

What is the target price for Esker (ESKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Esker

Q

Current Stock Price for Esker (ESKEF)?

A

The stock price for Esker (OTCQX: ESKEF) is $225.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:15:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Esker (ESKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esker.

Q

When is Esker (OTCQX:ESKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Esker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Esker (ESKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esker.

Q

What sector and industry does Esker (ESKEF) operate in?

A

Esker is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.