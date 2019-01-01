Esker SA is a software publishing company. It is a publisher of document dematerialization solutions. The company's customers use licensed or on-demand solutions to increase the profitability, productivity, and visibility of their document processes such as Order-to-Cash and Purchase-to-Pay and the dissemination of documents. It provides services in three groups namely Customer Cycle consisting of customer orders, customer invoices and customer relationship management recovery; Supplier Cycle consisting of purchase orders, and supplier invoices; and Dissemination of Documents consisting of courier services, and fax services. The company's products include Esker on Demand, FlyDoc, TermSync, Esker DeliveryWare, Esker Fax, and Terminal emulation.