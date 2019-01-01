Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) was reported by Raymond James on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ERII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) was provided by Raymond James, and Energy Recovery downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Recovery, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Recovery was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Recovery (ERII) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Energy Recovery (ERII) is trading at is $20.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
