Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$32.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.5M
Earnings History
Energy Recovery Questions & Answers
When is Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) reporting earnings?
Energy Recovery (ERII) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which hit the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Energy Recovery’s (NASDAQ:ERII) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.2M, which missed the estimate of $15M.
