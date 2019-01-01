ERF Wireless Inc provides critical infrastructure wireless broadband communications products and services to a broad spectrum of customers in primarily rural oil and gas exploration. It also provides high-quality broadband services and critical communications services to residential, oil and gas, educational, healthcare, and regional banks in rural areas utilizing. As a total comprehensive solutions provider, the group offers a wide array of critical communications services, including high-speed broadband, voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) telephone and facsimile service, and video security. The business activities generally function in the areas of North America.