There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
ERF Wireless Inc provides critical infrastructure wireless broadband communications products and services to a broad spectrum of customers in primarily rural oil and gas exploration. It also provides high-quality broadband services and critical communications services to residential, oil and gas, educational, healthcare, and regional banks in rural areas utilizing. As a total comprehensive solutions provider, the group offers a wide array of critical communications services, including high-speed broadband, voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) telephone and facsimile service, and video security. The business activities generally function in the areas of North America.

ERF Wireless Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ERF Wireless (ERFB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ERF Wireless (OTCEM: ERFB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ERF Wireless's (ERFB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ERF Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for ERF Wireless (ERFB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ERF Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for ERF Wireless (ERFB)?

A

The stock price for ERF Wireless (OTCEM: ERFB) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 15:27:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ERF Wireless (ERFB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ERF Wireless.

Q

When is ERF Wireless (OTCEM:ERFB) reporting earnings?

A

ERF Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ERF Wireless (ERFB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ERF Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does ERF Wireless (ERFB) operate in?

A

ERF Wireless is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.