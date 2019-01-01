Equatorial Energia SA is primarily a holding company engaged in the ownership of other firms in the electric energy generation and distribution industries in Brazil. Collectively, Equatorial Energia's main subsidiaries are involved in electric energy distribution, telecommunications, data transmission, electric energy generation, and the operation and implementation of thermoelectric power plants in the country. The companies operating segments are Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central Administration and Other. Revenue from the provision of construction services is significant for Equatorial Energia SA.