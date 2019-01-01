QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Equatorial Energia SA is primarily a holding company engaged in the ownership of other firms in the electric energy generation and distribution industries in Brazil. Collectively, Equatorial Energia's main subsidiaries are involved in electric energy distribution, telecommunications, data transmission, electric energy generation, and the operation and implementation of thermoelectric power plants in the country. The companies operating segments are Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central Administration and Other. Revenue from the provision of construction services is significant for Equatorial Energia SA.

Equatorial Energia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equatorial Energia's (EQUEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equatorial Energia.

Q

What is the target price for Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EQUEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equatorial Energia (EQUEY)?

A

The stock price for Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) is $5.1 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2013.

Q

When is Equatorial Energia (OTCPK:EQUEY) reporting earnings?

A

Equatorial Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equatorial Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) operate in?

A

Equatorial Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.