|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Equatorial Energia.
The latest price target for Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EQUEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Equatorial Energia (OTCPK: EQUEY) is $5.1 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2013.
Equatorial Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Equatorial Energia.
Equatorial Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.