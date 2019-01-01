ñol

Equinor
(NYSE:EQNR)
37.65
0.27[0.72%]
At close: May 27
37.70
0.0500[0.13%]
After Hours: 6:42PM EDT
Day High/Low37.02 - 37.78
52 Week High/Low18.45 - 39.15
Open / Close37.09 / 37.66
Float / Outstanding- / 3.2B
Vol / Avg.3M / 4.1M
Mkt Cap121.6B
P/E10.7
50d Avg. Price36.07
Div / Yield0.71/1.89%
Payout Ratio17.9
EPS1.46
Total Float-

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Dividends

Equinor issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Equinor generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.76%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Aug 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Equinor Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Equinor (EQNR) dividend?
A

Target's next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of August 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Equinor (EQNR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Equinor ($EQNR) will be on August 26, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Equinor (EQNR) shares by August 12, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Equinor (EQNR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Equinor (EQNR) will be on August 11, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Equinor (NYSE:EQNR)?
A

The most current yield for Equinor (EQNR) is 2.31% and is payable next on August 26, 2022

